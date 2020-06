KUALA LUMPUR: Youths have been urged to take advantage of the various initiatives offered under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), which was announced by the government yesterday, to help them face the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To the youths of the nation, who make up 68 percent of the country’s work force, rise up to revitalise the economy. I’m sure the country will recover faster from the current economic challenges,” said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) in a statement on his Facebook page yesterday.

The government introduced Penjana, themed ‘Building the Economy Together’, as a short-term measure, covering 40 initiatives worth RM35 billion, to develop and revitalise the national economy.

Reezal Merican said the various incentives and funds offered under Penjana showed that the government cared and was responsive towards the needs of the people, especially youths, during these trying times.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry would continue to provide the best services for youths and that it was open to suggestions and feedback. - Bernama