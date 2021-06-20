Youth promoting child pornography detained

KUALA LUMPUR: A youth was arrested on suspicion of being involved in promoting child pornography via social media.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 19-year-old suspect was detained by a team from Bukit Aman D11 Division in Semenyih, near here on Wednesday (June 16).

“The police also seized a cellphone belonging to the suspect believed to contain pictures and videos to promote the immoral activities to the public,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

He said the suspect was remanded until today and the case was investigated under Section 292 of the Penal Code and Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Earlier, a screen shot to promote child pornography’went viral on social media. -Bernama