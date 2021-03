KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) has called on youths to take part in the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) to help make the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme a success.

He said that participation of more youths in the MyVac initiative would also ensure effective implementation of the immunisation programme.

“Let’s help our frontliners! We are also helping the people in need throughout this immunisation programme,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Reezal said MyVac was a whole-of-society approaches initiative, which involved various ministries and non-governmental organisations.

It is also in line with the government’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

“The MyVac initiative is spearheaded by the Youth and Sports Ministry and supported by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force, the Higher Education Ministry and the Red Crescent Society,” he said.

Those interested can register at www.myvac.com.my. — Bernama