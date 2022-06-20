Youths encouraged to start small businesses: Perlis MB

KANGAR: Youths in the state who want to venture into business are encouraged to start on a small scale to reduce risk.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state government encouraged more youths to become small and medium entrepreneurs and they were advised to focus on one area of ​​business first.

“They also need to reduce their dependence on government assistance and see many ‘success stories’ from the perseverance of these young people who managed to grow their businesses starting from a small scale.

“Hence, the risks they face in terms of capital and loans are not that high and one of the success stories is Mokti’s Air Krim which is owned by a couple in their 30s, he told reporters after officiating at Kilang Gelato PMA Rich (M) Sdn Bhd producing Mokti’s brand ice cream here today.

Azlan said he hoped the youths in the state would emulate the success of the couple who have now managed to open 84 branches nationwide and own four factories in Perlis as a result of their own hard work.

He said the state and federal governments had provided certain assistance given as incentives to young people to venture into business but many were unaware of the existence of such assistance.

Meanwhile, Mokti’s managing director Siti Fatimah Adnan, 31, said she only started the business of selling ice cream from car bonnet sales at Pengkalan Asam in 2019 because of her interest in eating and making ice cream.

Siti Fatimah, who is also the founder of Mokti’s, said she started the business from home before successfully opening her own factory when she received an overwhelming response.

“Initially, we did not receive assistance from the agency, and started with only a low capital and little by little we were able to buy ice cream machines, rent buildings till today’s level of 75 staff,“ said the mother of three.

Her husband Pengiran Muhammad Adil Awang Iskanderndzulkarnein, 33, who is also the chief marketing officer of PMA Ricj (M) Sdn Bhd, plans to expand to the international market one day.

“We have now managed to buy an ice cream machine from Turkey and the level of ice cream quality,“ he said. - Bernama