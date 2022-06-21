Youths key driver of digital era: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Youths can be the primary drivers of the digital era through the utilisation of digital applications to generate income or employment opportunities, National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

As such, he called upon all parties need to mobilise efforts to boost youth potential and capability in this area.

Muhyiddin Yassin said youths also play an important role in driving sustainable and inclusive development post-Covid-19.

He said the younger generation must venture into new fields to drive the digital agenda in line with the MyDIGITAL initiative and the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint launched by the government in February last year.

“Among the main challenges of today’s youth is the changing needs of the increasingly dynamic market around the world, especially skills matching. Youths need to be equipped with digital technology-based skills through the adaptation of new norms in the face of the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is also Institut Masa Depan Malaysia (MASA) chairman, said this in his speech at the ‘#RUANGBELIA Bersama Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’ programme organised by MASA here today.

He said through the cooperation of the Youth and Sports Ministry, the development of a holistic and new youth development model would definitely be able to meet the aspirations of producing leaders who are competitive and resistant to future global challenges.

Muhyiddin, meanwhile, said the government must also continue to listen and pay attention to the voice of the younger generation at the grassroots level so that they can continue to contribute to government policy planning and national development.

“This is important to ensure that all government policies and initiatives remain relevant by taking into account current aspirations and needs of youths who are among the most affected.

“I myself have had the opportunity to meet many young people from the Peninsula to Sabah and Sarawak... I also held meetings with the top leadership of the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) in efforts to strengthen youth development platforms in our country,“ he said.

Muhyiddin said as a continuation of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), the council will continue to hold a series of engagements to gather views and input from various sections of society, including youths towards the implementation of PPN 2.0 which is currently being drafted.

“Through a platform like #RuangBelia, I hope you can together resolve current issues, especially bread and butter issues affecting the people, as well as provide constructive views that can contribute to the country’s overall recovery efforts,“ he said. - Bernama