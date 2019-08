GEORGE TOWN: Malaysian citizens, especially the younger generation, need to have the awareness and be involved in green initiatives for better sustainability in the future, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the State Government through the Penang Green Council (PGC) always endeavoured to raise public awareness on green initiatives and collaborated with various institutions to achieve a green state status and hopefully the effort would spread throughout the country.

“The younger generation are the leaders of the future. I hope the younger generations will realise the importance of (preserving and conserving) the environment and be prepared to respond to the challenge to play an important role in the green agenda,’’ he told a press conference on the 2019 Penang International Green Conference and Exhibition (2019 PIGCE), here today.

He said that PGC was currently actively promoting green activities and campaigning at schools and educational institutions in the state to attract the younger generation to be involved in making the vision a success.

According to Chow, 2019 PIGCE would be held on Sept 27 to 29 at Gurney Paragon Mall, as a platform for enlightenment, discussion, and sharing on innovative ideas with the theme ‘‘Penang Green and Smart City’’.

He said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin had been invited to the opening ceremony and to be the keynote speaker at 2019 PIGCE on Sept 28.

“Our focus is to enhance the quality of life through green and smart city planning and execution while increasing public awareness in tackling environmental issues. The state government is aware that there is no alternative to a balanced development. Our economy needs to develop along with the conservation of our environment and planet.

“A well kept balance between economic growth and ecological protection is our goal towards a green state for all. We, therefore, must invest wisely and effectively in the new digital world to ensure our city is well equipped to increase liveability and improving resilience,“ he said.

In line with 2019 PIGCE, Chow said that the Malaysia Green Building Confederation (MGBC), as the co-organiser, would hold a MGBC Eco Power Run IV- I Green Penang Run 2019 on the last day of the event at 7.30am.

The participants were encouraged to wear their own green clothes during the 5.1 km fun run to avoid fabric pollution. — Bernama