Youths must play active role in driving state development agenda: Johor MB

JOHOR BAHRU: Youths should play an active role in driving the youth development agenda in the state, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

He also called on youths in the state to make the best use of the Dewan Muda Johor (DMJ) platform to discuss and debate motions related to policies introduced by the Johor government.

“There are 1.8 million young people in the state and about 50 per cent of Bangsa Johor is made up of youths.

“They (younger generation) will inherit the state leadership and if young leaders do not step forward, how can we possibly achieve success together,” he said when officiating the DMJ meeting which was broadcast live on Facebook today.

He urged youths in Johor to work with his administration in driving a sustainable and pragmatic youth development agenda through the DMJ platform.

DMJ is a structured democratic platform for youths in the state to share their inputs, suggestions or criticism on state and federal government policies. — Bernama