Youths urged to take advantage of PEDi training programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, has encouraged youths, especially in the Bandar Tun Razak area, to take advantage of the training programmes offered by the Digital Economy Centres (PEDi).

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, said the training provided by PEDi enables youths to explore the digital economy and use it to improve themselves and boost local socio-economic activities.

“I urge the local community, especially the youths who end up choosing gig jobs such as Grab and Food Panda (riders and drivers), to focus on these opportunities.

“We want youths, who make up 30 per cent of the Bandar Tun Razak population, to grab this opportunity to join PEDi programmes,” she said in her speech at the Hari Bersama Komuniti programme and the launch of Bandar Tun Razak PEDi at Seri Sabah 3A Public Housing, Taman Permata here today.

Dr Wan Azizah added that the PEDi initiative proved the government’s commitment and seriousness to fostering digital lifestyles in the community, in line with its aspirations to enhance people’s living standards and strengthen the digital economy.

She hoped PEDi would serve as a catalyst for the rapid digital transformation, making the use of digital technology a culture throughout the country and within the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency.

To date, 21 PEDi have been established in the federal capital, with the centre at Seri Sabah 3A Public Housing being the only PEDi in Bandar Tun Razak. -Bernama