YouTube is top video service for Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: YouTube is the most watched video service for Malaysians, according to a survey by Kantar, which is a is a global data, insights, and consulting company based in London.

The survey found that YouTube is the top choice for Malaysians as it allows them to access a wide variety of content types such as short, long or live videos, as well as for content they can’t find anywhere else, Google Malaysia said in a press release today.

“Globally, over 500 hours of content is uploaded on YouTube every minute. And today, more hours of content are created than ever before. In Malaysia, over seven million people streamed YouTube on their Connected TV, making it the fastest growing screen in the last five years,” Loh Ben Jern, Head of YouTube Malaysia said.

“We have also seen an explosion of Shorts - just last year we saw 50 billion daily views. Today, I’m proud to share that YouTube Shorts has hit 70 billion views globally every 24 hours, a 40% increase in less than a year, and average daily views in Southeast Asia grew by over 130% year-on-year.

“Yet among the hundreds of video content and channels available, Malaysians continue to choose YouTube. We believe it’s because YouTube does it all. Whether it’s a snappy six-second video or a two-hour podcast, YouTube works seamlessly across devices - from mobile to the biggest screen in the house. And we’re humbled to learn that YouTube remains the most-watched and most-loved video platform for Malaysians in a world where they can watch anything.”

Loh was speaking at “YouTube Works for Malaysia 2023” which was held last night. At the event, YouTube unveiled the winners of “Best of Malaysia” YouTube Works Awards and the nine finalists that will be representing Malaysia at the first-ever regional “YouTube Works Awards Southeast Asia 2023”, which will be held in Jakarta tomorrow (Oct 12).

The “Best of Malaysia” winners of the YouTube Works Awards were unveiled. In its eighth year, brands are competing across eight categories at the Southeast Asia level.

Three winners from the pool of nine finalists were selected as the “Best of Malaysia”, with U Mobile taking home the first place with its Chinese New Year 2023 campaign - The Grand Love, a heartwarming story to connect the older and younger generations together through the purest form of a grand love via new technology.

The second place goes to sooka Malaysia for its Liga Malaysia 2023 Campaign Relaunch and third place belongs to Sunsilk Malaysia which creatively tapped into the hype of Blackpink’s concert in Malaysia to connect with their Gen Z audience.

These winning campaigns have demonstrated outstanding creativity in various aspects, including planning storytelling, forging strategic and creative partnerships between brands and content creators, and effectively utilizing YouTube’s capabilities to engage target audiences while delivering tangible business outcomes.

Here are the list of Malaysia finalists who will be representing Malaysia at the YouTube Works Awards Southeast Asia 2023:

The Big Bang

McDonald’s - #McDDoDaDip Chicken McNuggets

sooka Malaysia - sooka Liga Malaysia 2023 Campaign Relaunch

The Long and Short

McDonald’s - #McDDoDaDip Chicken McNuggets

Berocca - BerSahur Bersama Berocca

The Collaborator

Sunsilk Malaysia - Fandom First : Sunsilk Owning the fandom x Blackpink Standing out in Culture

The Fire Starter

U Mobile - U Mobile presents The Grand Love for CNY 2023

Berocca - BerSahur Bersama Berocca

The Changemaker

Colgate - Colgate Smile Strong

MR.DIY - The Rude Girl

The Connected Canvas

McDonald’s - Best Burger

Hong Leong Bank - Going 1-2-3 with HLB Connect!