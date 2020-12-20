Youtuber Mohd Ashraf’s family expresses gratitude to Japanese woman

IPOH: The family of a motoring youtuber who died in a car while waiting for his wife to attend an interview at a private hospital in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur yesterday, thanked the Japanese woman who saved his three young children.

The victim’s mother, Mafahirah Shamsuri, 66, said the woman’s action in seeking help after seeing her three grandsons crying when her son Mohd Ashraf Rosli, 35, was unconscious, helped save the boys who were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The three boys are Muhammad Adam Mikhael, six, Muhammad Anas Mikhael, three, and one-month-old baby Muhammad Adel Mikhael.

“We would like to meet the Japanese woman to say thank you, even though we couldn’t save my son, perhaps Allah loves him more.

“Mohd Ashraf is a good son... he has never complained of illness and looks healthy and didn’t show any signs that he would be leaving us,” she said when met by Bernama after Mohd Ashraf was laid to rest at the Kampung Tasek Muslim Cemetery here at about at 10 am today.

Mafahirah said at the time of the incident, Mohd Ashraf, who was working at a private hospital’s information technology division, was waiting for his wife Nurul Ain Mohd Razip, 31, to attend an interview for the position of nurse at the same hospital.

She said the doctor informed her that based on the post-mortem conducted at the Forensic Medicine of the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), Mohd Ashraf died of heart complications.

Mohd Ashraf, an active youtuber, has a deep interest in the field of motoring and often shares his activities through the Youtube channel using the name Cakcibor and has a total of 27,000 followers.

Yesterday’s 3.30 pm tragic incident went viral on social media after the victim’s car which was parked on the road shoulder was noticed by a passing Japanese woman before she alerted the security guards for help. -Bernama