Youtuber Noel Faizal fined RM2,500 for drug possesion

PETALING JAYA: Youtuber Noel Faizal was fined RM2,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine in the parking area of ​​a condominium here in March.

Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol also ordered Noel Faizal, whose real name is Noel Faizal Firdaus Muhamad, 40, to be imprisoned for two months if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the amended charge, Noel Faizal was accused of having in his possession 0.68 grammes of methamphetamine in the parking area of ​​a condominium in Damansara Perdana at 2.15 am on March 21.

Noel Faizal, who has 248,000 subscribers, was charged under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Amendment 1980) and punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same act which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a maximum imprisonment of five years or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Loh Xian Yee asked for a proportionate punishment for the accused, taking into account public interest and the frequency of drug cases while Noel Faizal, who was not represented, pleaded for a lighter sentence.-Bernama