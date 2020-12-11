Youtuber remanded over alleged molest of woman

KOTA BHARU: A Youtuber has been remanded for two days until tomorrow to facilitate a probe into the alleged molest of a woman, last August.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Kamarul Hasyime Rosli at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court here, today.

The 22-year-old suspect, who is also a television drama producer and director arrived at the court at 10.30 am.

Investigations are being carried out under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outraging a person’s modesty which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years or fine or whipping or with any two of such punishments.

A police report was lodged against the Youtuber on last Friday by a woman who claimed that she was molested by the suspect after shooting a drama in Kubang Kerian here on Aug 2.

The suspect was nabbed after he surrendered himself at the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters here, yesterday. -Bernama