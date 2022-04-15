Youtuber’s friend charged with murdering girlfriend

BALIK PULAU: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his girlfriend.

Abdul Jamal Ahmad, 23, was charged with murdering Nur Diyanah Haris, 21, at a house in Lintang Kampung Masjid, Teluk Kumbar here, between 9 am and 5 pm last April 3.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides the death sentence upon conviction.

However, no plea was recorded from Abdul Jamal after the charge was read out to him as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi set July 13 for mention pending a post mortem report on the victim.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Asharaf Ali prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama