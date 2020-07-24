Youtuber’s husband charged with carrying offensive weapon in public place

IPOH: The husband of Youtube star S. Pavithra was charged in the sessions court here today with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

M. Sugu, 29, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read out in Tamil to him, before judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

The man, a former estate worker in Sungai Siput, was charged with carrying a sickle at a parking area at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here at about 6pm last July 21.

The charge, under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, if found guilty.

The court, in allowing him bail of RM10,000 in one surety and also an order for him to report himself at the nearest police station on the first day of every month, pending disposal of the case, set Aug 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail prosecuted, while Sugu was represented by Mahinderjit Singh. — Bernama