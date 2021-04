KANGAR: As part of efforts to inculcate crime prevention awareness among teenagers, the Malaysian Protection and Crime Prevention Awareness Foundation (YPKPJM) has taken the approach of educating the group via iftar (breaking of fast) programme during Ramadan.

Its deputy secretary Datuk Seri Sharizal Sarif said apart from giving donations to orphans, the programme also aimed at educating teenagers against getting involved in criminal activities.

“Awareness on crime prevention needs to start early, especially when many are affected economically as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully, with the help and advice given, we can reduce the tendency of young people to commit crimes,” he told Bernama at a Ramadan with orphans programme at the Putra Golf Club in Batu Pahat last night.

Earlier at the event, the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail presented donations and duit raya to 110 orphans from around the state.

Sharizal said a similar programme was already held in Pahang, Terengganu and Melaka and there was a plan to expand it nationwide. –Bernama