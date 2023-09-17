YSB raises RM320,000 at Charity Golf Tournament 2023

PETALING JAYA: Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah (YSB) raised RM320,000 at its Charity Golf Tournament 2023 at The Mines Resort & Golf Club, Seri Kembangan, Selangor on Sept 14.

Touted to be among the longest charity golf tournament ever hosted by a non-profit organisation, this 22nd edition of charity tournament was graced by the presence of Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Raja Muda Kedah, Che Puan Besar Kedah, Raja DiHilir Perak Darul Ridzuan and Tunku Temenggong Kedah.

The funds raised from the charity tournament will go towards supporting the educational programmes that YSB runs for 24 years. The educational programs include ‘Projek Titian Bistari’ (PTB) or the ‘Bridge to Excellence Project’, which is the STEM Academic Transfer Program involving 22 rural schools in Kedah with 1,210 primary school students. YSB is also active in collaborating with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, E-Idaman Sdn. Bhd, the National STEM Center, and the Kedah State Education

Department through grants obtained from the Hasanah Foundation. In another collaborative effort, YSB and Yayasan Impak give free tuition classes to SPM students named SPM Examination Intervention Programme (IMPAK), to help students sitting for SPM exam. YSB’s latest collaborative education program is with Yayasan UEM where 300 rural students in Kedah are currently undergoing six months of hands on and activity-based STEM and English classes starting in June 2023 with the cooperation from the Kedah State Education Department.

Apart in aiding in education, YSB also has been benefiting the people in Kedah in the areas of community development, health, senior citizens, women and youth. All contributions to YSB are tax deductible.

Datuk Seri DiRaja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Tunku Temenggong Kedah (YSB Chairperson) annouced that this year YSB successfully raised RM320,000 in this charity tournament.

“I would like to take the opportunity to record my deepest thanks and gratitude for the contribution and support in making YSB Charity Golf Tournament 2023 a success. I would like to thank our Royal Highnesses, our sponsors and donors may it be in cash or in kind,” Tunku Puteri Intan said.

In the charity tournament, the gold sponsor was Yayasan Al-Bukhary with RM50,000 fund followed by Richiamo Coffee Sdn Bhd and AJ Resorts Sdn Bhd contributed RM30,000 while The Mines Resort & Golf Club with RM20,000 and Les Copaque with RM15,000.00 as the silver sponsor.

Eighty golfers ended their round of 18 holes with a casual lunch with the royals where exclusive prizes were given out to the winners. Main prize is Epos Watch worth RM4,740 sponsored by ATG Watch Sdn Bhd, followed by main lucky draw prizes which are an exclusive abstract painting worth RM5,500 donated by Datin Lelawati Mohd Raffik Affandy and three-day and two-night stay at The Datai Langkawi worth RM5,000.

For more information about YSB, visit https://www.ysb.org.my/