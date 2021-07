JOHOR BAHRU: The Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) will bear the cost to repair 13 houses that were badly damaged by the storm in Tanjung Sedili, near Kota Tinggi last Friday.

According to a statement uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar official Facebook page, the Sultan of Johor had ordered the repair works to commence immediately to allow residents to return to their homes.

The Johor ruler had also instructed Mejar Cina Datuk David Wong to obtain detailed information from the Kota Tinggi district officer Hazlina Jalil on the total number of houses that were badly affected by the storm, it added.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Wong said repair works would start immediately and he would gather the required information from the district officer, including on other houses that suffer minor damage.

This morning, Sultan Ibrahim drove a speedboat from Mersing district to the Sedili Besar Public Jetty to visit the village area the was affected by the disaster and presented personal donations to the victims.-Bernama