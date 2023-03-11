YSS can spur Malaysia as model for volunteerism: National Unity Minister

PORT DICKSON: Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS) can spur Malaysia towards becoming a hub and model for volunteerism within a multi-racial community based on the MADANI Malaysia concept, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix).

To realise this goal, YSS is organising the 2024 National Volunteers Convention to look into the direction of the volunteer movement, particularly among the younger generation, he said.

“Volunteering is a noble activity. Recently, we also had an international convention on volunteering in Kuching, Sarawak involving 51 countries, where participants held dialogues and shared opinions on matters related to volunteering.

“If we do not hold such programmes, we will not know that there is a global interest to carry out the same activities,” he told reporters after flagging off the 2023 Sarawak, Our Heritage: Student Volunteer Mission themed “Sustaining the National Unity Agenda”, here today.

The mission involves 95 student participants who will be volunteering throughout Sarawak from today to Nov 16, covering Sungai Maong, Petrajaya; Ng Machan, Kanowit; Daha, Serian; Ba’kelalan, Lawas; Long Laput, Telang Usan; and Long Kevok, Telang Usan.

He said the high-impact mission is aimed at generating student volunteer leaders on the world stage while encouraging more students and local communities to engage in volunteer activities.

The mission is among the initiatives under the flagship “Kembara Perpaduan” to sustain unity to enhance education, understanding and appreciation of Malaysia’s multi-racial community and the diversity of the nation’s heritage.

Aaron said the mission will also help the needy among the local communities and form the basis for strengthening national integration and the development of a multi-ethnic and multicultural country.

He added that the volunteer mission will be expanded to other states, with Kedah and Kelantan being the next destinations next year. -Bernama