YTN and TJET spread cheer to 25 charity homes

PETALING JAYA: Yayasan Tunku Naquiyuddin (YTN) and Tuanku Ja’afar Educational Trust (TJET) extend their philanthropy to 25 charity homes in Malaysia, continuing their effort to serve underprivileged communities in these trying times.

For almost two decades, YTN and TJET have organised grand fundraisers to benefit those in need but the ongoing pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) have disrupted their charity endeavours.

Some of their past fundraisers include famed productions such as Yannick Bovy Celebrates 100 Years of Nat King Cole (2019), An Evening With The Phantom of the Opera (2018), Stars of the West End (2017) and Potted Potter (2016).

In keeping to their commitment to serve those in need, YTN and TYET with the support of event and conference specialist Milestone Production and various sponsors have managed to collect and distribute care packages to various charity homes and refugees in the Klang Valley and Selangor.

The hampers include food, sanitising products, toys for children and other essential items.

“We are very grateful to the companies and loyal friends that have supported YTN and TJET again. The MCO had crippled our source of funds so this initiative is most timely for the benefit of those in need,” said Yayasan Tunku Naquiyuddin and Tuanku Ja’afar Educational Trust Chairman Tunku

Naquiyuddin ibni Tuanku Ja’afar.