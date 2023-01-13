Yusof Yacob appointed Qhazanah Sabah Chairman

KOTA KINABALU: Sindumin Assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob has been appointed chairman of state government investment arm Qhazanah Sabah Bhd today with immediate effect.

A statement from the Sabah Chief Minister Department said the Barisan Nasional politician received his appointment letter from Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in a brief ceremony at Menara Kinabalu here today.

At the same ceremony, Hajiji also appointed Tanjung Papat Assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon as Sabah Development Bhd (SDB) chairman.

The Sabah DAP chief received his appointment letter, effective immediately, to the state investment company at the same event.

Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun and State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong were present at the event.

Hajiji hoped they would be able to contribute to the growth of the state-owned companies and congratulated both of them. - Bernama