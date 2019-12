KUALA LUMPUR: A polygraph test conducted on Muhammed Yusoff Rawther (pix) on Dec 17 was only meant to facilitate the police investigation, according to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the polygraph test was inadmissible as evidence in the court proceedings, instead it was used by the investigating team to help determine whether the individual was telling the truth.

“If he is saying the truth, we will double our efforts in obtaining information and seeking evidence,” he said.

In November, Muhammed Yusoff, former research officer to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, filed a statutory declaration claiming that he was sexually assaulted by Anwar and made it public on Dec 4, but the PKR president and Port Dickson MP has strongly denied the allegations, saying that he was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time of the alleged incident.

Accordingly, the police opened an investigation paper and called both Muhammed Yusof and Anwar to record their statements pertaining to the case. - Bernama