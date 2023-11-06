Yuvan kickstarts Asian tour with live performance in Malaysia next month

KUALA LUMPUR: Yuvan Shankar Raja, one of the most versatile music composers of South Indian cinema, is set to kickstart his Asian tour in Malaysia with a live performance to be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, on July 15.

The son of Indian music maestro Ilayaraja, he will perform at a concert entitled “HIGH ON U1 – LIVE IN KUALA LUMPUR 2023”, with the stage ingeniously designed as a 360° Center Stage Concept to enhance the experience of concertgoers.

“After a successful Europe tour last April, I have chosen Malaysia to kick off my Asian tour as Malaysia has always been close to my heart.

“This concert will be unique as I will present it in a different way in terms of creativity and it will definitely be a high energy concert, much to the delight of the audience,” he told a press conference held for the upcoming concert, here.

The concert is organised by Don’t Run Away (DRA) Asia Entertainment and Horizon Group powered by Thamarai Jewels.

Joining Yuvan on this musical extravaganza will be Silambarasan, a multi-talented Tamil actor who is also involved in playback singing, scriptwriting, music composition and movie directing.

Yuvan said Silambarasan, better known as Simbu, will add another layer of entertainment to the concert, adding that Malaysian fans can expect a breathtaking combination of music and dance from both of them.

With a career spanning 27 years, Yuvan has masterfully blended traditional Indian music with modern sounds, creating a unique musical fusion that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Born into a family of musicians and singers in the late 1970s, Yuvan has carved a niche for himself by composing numerous Indian film scores. The concert will showcase his repertoire, ranging from his earlier hits to his latest compositions, including crowd favorites such as ‘Mankata’, ‘Idhu Varai, ‘Yedho Mayakam’, ‘Loosu Penna’ and ‘Oru Kal Oru Kannadi’.

Tickets, with prices ranging from RM99 to RM699, can be purchased at https://www.ticket2u.com.my.-Bernama