LABUAN: Yuwang Group Labuan has contributed 50 boxes of face masks to Covid-19 frontliners.

Its manager Alex Lee Hyen Yan said the contribution is part of the group’s corporate social responsibility.

“We wish we can contribute more to our frontliners who are working round the clock to free us from the Covid-19.

“We feel it is everybody’s obligation to come forward to assist in doing whatever we can,” he said after presenting the safety gear to Labuan Covid-19 Taskforce chief Supt Muhammmad Farid Ahmad at Wisma Perbadanan Labuan here today.

He said the face masks are direly needed by the frontliners who are more vulnerable due to higher exposure to the virus.

“When I got caught in a traffic congestion on my way downtown and passing through a police checkpoint, I noticed the faded facemask worn by the police personnel and felt compelled to chip in and contribute,” shared Lee. - Bernama