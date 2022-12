PETALING JAYA: International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz was missing from today’s first Cabinet meeting, media reports.

Berita Harian and Harian Metro quoted an anonymous Prime Minister’s Office official saying that the senator is in Qatar, but did not specify his business there.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired a special Cabinet meeting of the unity government at Perdana Putra here with all Cabinet ministers in attendance at 10am.