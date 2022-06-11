Zafrul wants to solve over 50 issues facing Kuala Selangor residents

KUALA SELANGOR: Although considered a newcomer in the political arena, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, says he has already identified the problems of the constituents there.

He said before being nominated by BN to contest Kuala Selangor in the 15th general election (GE15), he had surveyed, delved into and identified many issues and problems of the people that needed his attention if was elected their MP.

He has also made dozens of field trips to meet residents in almost every corner of the constituency in the past two months.

Tengku Zafrul said the local issues include infrastructure, public transport; welfare, community and improving the quality of life; employment and business as well as education and skills development.

“I have listened and understood their problems and will solve more than 50 local issues for the benefit of the community here,“ Tengku Zafrul told Bernama after a walkabout at a supermarket here yesterday.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Tengku Zafrul said he promised to channel 100 per cent of the MP’s allocation for the constituents as well as to publish an annual performance and financial report for everyone to review.

“The residents of Kuala Selangor will also benefit through the establishment of parliamentary service centres in the three state constituencies under Kuala Selangor which will operate six days a week,” said Tengku Zafrul, who added that the experience gained as Finance Minister will be used to help the people.

In GE15, Tengku Zafrul will face the incumbent and former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad of Pakatan Harapan, Mohd Shaid Rosli (Pejuang) and Mohd Noor Mohd Sahar (Perikatan Nasional). - Bernama