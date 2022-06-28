Zahid: 3 Umno MPs defected to Bersatu after GE14 to ‘save themselves’

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today told the High Court that three Members of Parliament (MPs) from Umno had quit the party and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) after the 14th General Election (GE14) to save themselves from being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said the three MPs were among Umno candidates who won their respective seats in the GE14.

“The first to quit and join the other party was the Masjid Tanah MP who is now Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department. I was made to understand that he was entrusted with the responsibility to manage the funds for the general election, but the funds were not used for Puteri Umno operations.

“Instead, the funds were transferred to another account for personal purpose...Umno and Puteri’s top leadership knew about this but when it was announced that an investigation will be carried out, the best way to save himself was to join PPBM, which at that time was part of the Pakatan Harapan government.”

Ahmad Zahid said this during the examination-in-chief by his lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal in his defence trial over 47 charges, namely 12 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight charges of corruption, and 27 charges of money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB).

Ahmad Zahid said the second MP is now a minister and represents Jeli, who before the GE14, was the Kelantan Umno liaison committee chairman entrusted with the responsibility to handle the party’s election machinery operations.

“Part of the funds were meant for logistics and to be used to bring voters working or residing in the Klang Valley back to cast their votes in Kelantan. I was told that the RM30 million was never spent on logistics, and I have information that the money was given to his wife to be deposited into a personal account,” he said.

Just as Ahmad Zahid wanted to name the third MP, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran objected, saying that the Bagan Datuk MP should not like any individual in the case unless they were called to appear as witnesses.

“It is hearsay evidence and inadmissible unless they are called as witnesses,” she said.

Another lawyer representing Ahmad Zahid, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said the court is the right place for his client to tell the truth to defend himself.

“He is facing serious charges and must be given the latitude to expand on his defence,” he said.

Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then said that he understood the issue of hearsay raised by the prosecution, but whether or not it is allowed, will be decided later.

“Right now, I agree to give them (the defence) a little space to defend themselves by providing appropriate defence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the third person was the Bagan Serai MP who was given allocations for development in his constituency but based on some documents seen by Ahmad Zahid himself, the allocations were found to be ‘handled’ by his own brother in a capacity as a special officer.

“There was a misappropriation (of funds) and for fear of being charged, he (the MP) decided to switch to PPBM, I know,” the former deputy prime minister said.

The Bagan Datuk MP said he had all evidence for everything he said as he was made Umno president after Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak stepped down.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid said he began his political career by learning about politics and had never used shortcuts to be on the political scene.

“I started from the bottom and made it to the top by climbing the political ladder. I never used shortcuts. I learned all the political procedures. So I understand the political ethics and cultures in the party that I lead,” he said.

The trial before Justice Sequerah continues. — Bernama