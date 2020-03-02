Zahid accused of contempt of court over bid to delay trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the trial of Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the High Court here has applied to start contempt of court proceedings against the former deputy prime minister.

This followed an adjournment of trial today after the counsel representing Ahmad Zahid was reported as informing the court that his client had to attend a meeting on the formation of the cabinet with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The court called the two parties this evening after the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement that there was no meeting with political leaders scheduled for today.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran told Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the prosecution made the application following the development.

“I want to apply for a contempt of court proceeding,” she said.

Judge Sequerah said he would be making a decision on the matter tomorrow.

Ahmad Zahid, 67, is facing 47 charges with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. - Bernama