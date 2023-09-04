Zahid: All legal procedures followed in Najib’s royal pardon bid

MACHANG: Umno’s intention to submit an appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for His Majesty’s consideration in granting a full royal pardon to former party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak is in accordance with existing legal procedures and done without any political pressure.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party will follow all existing legal procedures before making an appeal to the Pardons Board to consider the matter.

“As a political party we certainly will follow all existing legal procedures and when the procedures are adhered to, it will be up to the Pardons Board,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said.

The deputy prime minister said this after officiating the Kelantan-level Santunan Kasih Ramadan 2023 programme at Pusat Transformasi Ilmu Bukit Tiu here today.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Kelantan Umno chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said Umno has already made efforts to obtain a date for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the issue of conflict of interest in seeking a royal pardon for Najib should not arise as everyone can apply for a pardon and all parties should comply with the stipulated rules and conditions. - Bernama