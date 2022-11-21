Zahid: Any SDs signed by BN MPs previously invalid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said any statutory declarations signed by BN MPs, as reported yesterday, were invalid.

He said this during a press conference today held at Seri Pacific Hotel.

26 other BN MPs joined Zahid at the press conference.

He also added that no official or unofficial negotiations are made with any parties.

Zahid then revealed that BN MPs will send their SDs to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun today but asked for “flexible timing” compared to the 2pm deadline set today.

More to come...