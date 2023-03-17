Zahid: Approach voters digitally in coming state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The compatibility of the party machinery, seat distribution and methods of communication with voters are among the areas that Umno and Barisan Nasional need to examine with their political partners in the unity government to face the coming election in six states, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said for example, conventional methods like face-to-face campaigning can no longer be a priority when approaching voters.

“We must move towards the use of digital systems (methods of communication with voters) instead of analog. If we don’t change, we will continue to be in the old cocoon.

“But I am confident that we will change and have started to change since we were hit by the 15th general election results. I also advised Wanita, Youth, and Puteri leaders to learn from other parties’ mistakes,“ he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on the ‘Umno Memilih 2022-2026: Inilah Rumah Kita’ show, broadcast live via NRChannelTV on Facebook, last night (March 16). - Bernama