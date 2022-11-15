Zahid: Ask KJ what he meant by ‘cleaning up Umno’

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin’s recent “clean up Umno” remark should be referred back to the former Umno Youth chief, says Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Ask him what he meant,” FMT quoted Zahid as saying in Bagan Datuk yesterday.

Khairy, who is contesting the Sungai Buloh seat for Barisan Nasional recently said Umno had gone astray and that the party had to be “fixed”.

Khairy also reportedly claimed that the party had “lost its way and needs to go back to its roots”, adding that he wanted to “clean up Umno”.

Khairy has said he was left with no choice but to contest in Sungai Buloh as the party wanted, but Zahid later rebutted, saying that Khairy had asked for Sungai Buloh.