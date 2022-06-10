Zahid attends gathering with Johor BN reps, leaders

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended a closed-door gathering with 40 Johor BN assemblymen here yesterday.

The Umno president arrived at Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s residence in Jalan Hassan Al-Attas here, where the gathering was held, at 8.16pm.

Besides Onn Hafiz, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin; Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad were also present.

Also seen were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi, who is also Johor state assembly Speaker.

It was learned that the gathering was to discuss matters pertaining to the 15th general election (GE15), which is expected to be held in the near future.

In the Johor state election held in March, BN was given a huge mandate after winning 40 out of the 56 seats contested.

In GE14, of the 26 parliamentary seats, Pakatan Harapan won 18 while BN took eight seats. - Bernama