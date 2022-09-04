Zahid: BN demanding GE15 to safeguard Malaysia’s future, not due to conviction

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) was not seeking an early general election to protect its leaders but to save Malaysians from political rivals, who are forming narratives to diminish BN leaders.

“The Rakyat must be saved from political rivals who have been manipulating them. Multiple narratives are being initiated to confuse the Rakyat,“ Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on his Facebook yesterday.

The former deputy minister, who is facing two separate corruption trials, insisted that failing to call for early polls would be terrible for the country’s future.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was sent to prison last month after losing his final appeal against his SRC International conviction.

Following that, the former prime minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was also convicted in her own corruption trial over a RM1.25 billion solar power project for Sarawak schools, and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and a RM970 million fine — the highest in the history of the country.