Zahid: BN open to collaborate with any coalition, not just PH

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is open to collaborating with any party or coalition, not only with Pakatan Harapan (PH), should the party fail to form a majority government after the national polls, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says.

“Why must we work only with him (Anwar)? We can also work with other political leaders,“ NST quoted the BN chairman as saying.

“Our approach is to create political stability in our country. We should work with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and another party, as well as other coalitions,“ he added.

On Saturday, Ahmad Zahid did not rule out the possibility of working with other coalitions if it fails to form a majority government after the GE15.