Zahid: BN, PH state-level seat talks almost done

ALOR GAJAH: State-level allocation of seats between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming state elections are almost complete, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Umno president said that the matter would be brought to the central level to be fine-tuned and decided.

“I’m confident that there is a good understanding between BN and PH leaders at the state level.

“Whichever seat that will be decided between parties within BN will be settled internally first, as I’m sure will be done in PH as well,” he told reporters at Malacca Umno’s Aidilfitri open house here last night, which was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who is also state Umno chief.

Zahid added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as PH chairman, will hold a unity government coordination meeting tomorrow and will listen to the parties’ preparations for the state elections in Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

He added that BN and PH are not underestimating the competition in the six states as the polls will reflect the people’s acceptance of the unity government.

“Insya-Allah, all preparations have been made as well as possible and what’s important is the cooperation between party machineries, not only at state level, but also at the district polling centres and at the locality level,” he said. – Bernama