Zahid: BN to announce candidates on July 21

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) will be announcing its list of candidates for the election in six states on July 21.

The matter was stated by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman who is UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting last night.

“For BN, we will announce on July 21 for all states,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired the meeting held at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Apart from Anwar and Ahmad Zahid, also present at the meeting were several Unity Government leaders namely Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The meeting was also attended by Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong.

On July 5, the Election Commission (EC) fixed the state election in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously with Aug 12 as polling day.

The nomination of candidates in the six states was set on July 29 while early voting will be held on Aug 8. - Bernama