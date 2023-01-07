Zahid: BN to contest 45 per cent of seats, PH 55 per cent

CHUKAI: Barisan Nasional (BN) is expected to contest 45 per cent of the 245 state seats in the six state elections, while the rest will be contested by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the decision was made based on the seats won by BN and PH in the last general election.

“This is based on the existing seats. That’s why component parties in PH get more.

“We will announce the statistics when everything is finalised,“ he told reporters at the Aidiladha ‘Korban Perdana’ sacrificial ceremony and people’s feast organised by BN at Pantai Penunjuk near here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said BN would contest more than 100 state seats and the final decision would be made by him and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

The elections in six states involve 36 state constituencies in Kedah, Kelantan (45), Terengganu (32), Penang (40), Selangor (56) and Negeri Sembilan (36). -Bernama