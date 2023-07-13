Zahid: BN to contest over 100 state seats

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will contest over 100 seats in the upcoming six state elections, said its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

“Slightly more than 100,” he said when asked about the number of seats to be contested in the election.

The deputy prime minister said the official announcement of BN candidates would be made on July 21.

“The seat distribution process has been completed, and insya-Allah, we will be announcing the candidates according to the constituencies we agreed upon. On that day, appointment letters will also be handed out.”

He told reporters this after witnessing the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between the South East Johor Development Authority (Kejora) and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) here today.

The Election Commission has announced that Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah would go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

Meanwhile, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the party was not allocated many seats for the state election, adding that most of its candidates would defend the seats they won in the previous election. -Bernama