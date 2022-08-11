Zahid: BN to offer free higher education for B40 students

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) launched its manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) yesterday, “Perancangan Amal dan Usaha” or PADU, in an effort to secure the mandate to form the next federal government.

BN chairman said PADU was a new and fresh deal from the coalition to Malaysians, and contained 99 practices to propel the country towards developed nation status.

Stating that PADU was not filled with empty and sweet promises, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was a serious and rational plan based on clear targets.

“PADU is not about abolishment or reducing varied responsibilities. It is the plan BN will adopt and do our best to materialise for the betterment of all, InsyaAllah,” he said when launching the manifesto online tonight.

BN’s manifesto, PADU, with its theme of ‘Stability and Prosperity’, offers the following benefits:

1. Introduces the Assistive Basic Income scheme, which is credited every month automatically to all households with a monthly income below RM2,208 by the year 2025, in addition to continuing other assistance programs for various eligible groups.

2. BN will provide a 2 per cent income tax cut targeted at the M40 group, for those earning between RM50,000 and RM100,000 per year.

3. Focuses on education, from early childhood care and education for all children 6 years of age and under, at all school levels and B40 students at institutions of higher learning, including offering free national early education, introducing a schooling system without textbooks and ensuring 100 per cent 5G coverage in all schools within 18 months.

4. Amend the Federal Constitution and the related laws to uphold citizenship rights for children born to Malaysian women abroad.

5. Offer solutions to the economic depression and to work on new strategies to continue driving the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI), making Malaysia a preferred destination for investors.

6. Carry out a comprehensive reform of immigration laws and regulations by introducing various types of visas to attract investors, the best talents and skilled workers to Malaysia, and turn Sabah and Sarawak into the country’s newest economic giants.

7. Address the challenges of food insecurity, over-reliance on imports, and costly and inefficient food supply chains.

8. Establish the first Women’s Public Specialist Hospital (HAWA) and women’s public university in Malaysia.

9. Setting a target of 30 per cent renewable energy generation by 2030.

10. Remove Approved Permits (AP) for electric vehicles (EV) to increase access to affordable eco-friendly vehicles.

- Bernama