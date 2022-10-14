Zahid: BN will go solo as PAS sticks with PN

PETALNG JAYA: Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) will continue to move solo for the upcoming general election, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Umno president said Umno has never closed its door to any effort to work with any party for the sake of Ummah unity as long as it is “based on the values of sincerity and honesty”.

“Umno has expected PAS to continue its relationship with Perikatan Nasional (PN). With this decision, Umno and Barisan Nasional will continue to move solo,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Zahid was responding to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who earlier today said his party has decided to strengthen its relationship within PN to face the general election.