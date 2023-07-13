Zahid: Boost local production to reduce food import bill

PUTRAJAYA: Consumer demand, along with currency exchange factors, have caused the food import bill to rise to RM62 billion when compared to RM48 billion the year before, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said.

Saying that the country cannot be reliant on food imports in the long term, Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the Cost of Living Implementation and Monitoring Committee, stressed that all ministries and government departments and agencies must focus on the issue of food security and ensure domestic demands are met.

“Being reliant on food imports will lead the country, technically, to bankruptcy.

“If we can save this RM62 billion with local food production, we would not only reduce foreign exchange but we will also be able to stimulate the domestic economy,” the Rural and Regional Development Minister said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Lembaga Kemajuan Johor Tenggara (Kejora) and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), which was also witnessed by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Ahmad Zahid said agencies under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry must work together with Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) to help the country reduce dependency on food imports.

“In matters like these, we have to be proactive not only in terms of agro-food but also livestock and these efforts must be carried out holistically.

He said all parties must no longer work in silo, and move forward as one entity, adding that this way, the people would be able to recognise and appreciate efforts taken.

On today’s MoU, Ahmad Zahid said it was an initial step taken by MARDI and rural development agencies to help KPKM boost food production.

“This not only helps KPKM, but also helps the country and of course, the products from MARDI’s research efforts will be used for commercialisation.

“They are high-tech agricultural products. This means that we will have a ‘low cost, high impact’ approach,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the MoU includes cooperation in carrying out technology transfer activities, and knowledge and technical advisory services produced from research by MARDI to agents and entrepreneurs in the southeast Johor region.

Also, through the same collaboration, he said Kejora will develop a coconut plantation along with a coconut milk processing factory, with an expected average production of 600 metric tonnes of coconuts per year.

He said the project is expected to have a direct impact on 110 residents in the Kejora region, comprising management and operation staff of the coconut milk processing factory as well as plantation workers. -Bernama