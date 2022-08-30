Zahid can be cited for contempt over his comments on Najib case, say lawyers

PETALING JAYA: Lawyers say Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi could face legal action for his speech at the Umno convention on Aug 27, where he alleged: “It is sad and disappointing that Datuk Seri Najib had been sentenced first before being found guilty.”

Lawyer Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo said the remark inferred that Najib was still innocent and had not been found guilty before he was sentenced in the High Court in 2020, or when he had that sentence upheld by the Federal Court on Aug 23.

She said this could negatively influence public perception of the fairness of his trial, conviction, sentencing and appeal.

“Ahmad Zahid’s comments are technically in contempt of court,” she added.

“Contempt laws play a significant role in the law and legal system. Judges are given broad discretion to use such laws to support and enhance the administration of justice.

“With reference to Paragraph 26 in the Third Schedule in the Subordinate Courts Act 1948, Section 13 of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964, and Article 126 of the Federal Constitution, all courts have the power to punish those who commit contempt of court,” she pointed out.

Kokila Vaani said Ahmad Zahid’s disparaging comments against the judiciary are of great concern.

“One should refrain from making such baseless comments as they may promote allegations of a conspiracy to speed up Najib’s trial and sentencing, and this has not even been proven to be true,” she said.

On Aug 23, Najib failed in his final appeal to quash his conviction and sentence for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

That followed a unanimous decision by the Federal Court five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat in dismissing his appeal against his conviction, jail sentence and fine imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang prison.

Senior lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said the attorney-general could commence an application for contempt proceedings against Ahmad Zahid in the Federal Court.

“If the content of any other statement, or one made by any other individual, (is deemed) tantamount to inciting hatred against the court and judicial system, then individual members of the public can also file police reports against Ahmad Zahid.

“The attorney-general must be brave in defending the judiciary and act as the guardian of justice in our society. When justice is concerned, an explanatory statement is needed,” he said.

Constitutional law expert Prof Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi said Ahmad Zahid should clarify and apologise to the Federal Court for challenging the judiciary over Najib’s case.

“It is something for the attorney-general to take note of, and as a responsible person, Ahmad Zahid should clarify and apologise.”

He said the remark was unbecoming of a high-ranking person and can be considered contemptuous.

“Whether the Federal Court should file a police report is for it to determine. We, the teachers and students of law, are deeply saddened by this abuse of free speech,” he said.

Similarly, former Bar Council president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan said Ahmad Zahid must withdraw his misleading statement immediately.

“Both the conviction, which is the finding of guilt, and the sentence meted out by the High Court judge were upheld by the Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

“Any suggestion that there is no finding of guilt is erroneous and utterly ridiculous,” she said.

She added that while the public can responsibly criticise a judgment, the facts cannot be misrepresented or judges personally attacked.

She also said it is “alarming” that senior politicians, some of whom have been in positions of power and responsibility in government, did not understand the basics of law.

“Trust in the judiciary is vital to the rule of law, and the whole system of justice upon which we depend. We cannot allow the judiciary to be undermined by the self-serving actions of a few.

“The nation comes first, and strong institutions will mean a brighter future for its people,” she stressed.