Zahid: Candidates for Umno polls at national level to be announced tonight

KOTA TINGGI: The list of candidates contesting in Umno elections at the national level will be announced at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur tonight.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said many had offered themselves as candidates this time around.

“Tonight for the first time I will hold a ceremony to introduce the candidates contesting at the national level.

“We know many are interested to contest. Although the deputy president and I myself (president’s post) need not contest, we will still be with the candidates to show togetherness,’’ he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, told reporters this after visiting the flood relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) New Kota here today.

Earlier Zahid, the Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, also visited flooded areas in the district and the Sekolah Kebangsaan Datuk Usman Awang PPS here.

Also present was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The Umno elections will run from Feb 1 to March 18, with contests for the supreme council and vice-presidency to be held on March 18. - Bernama