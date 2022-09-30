Zahid: ‘Caretaker’ PM can tackle floods

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has argued that an ‘interim’ prime minister will still have the powers to tackle floods should the Parliament is dissolved during the monsoon season.

“The Opposition knows that they are not ready to face the national polls.

“Holding elections close to the flood season does not mean it would be held during the floods. The elections may be held even before that.

“The Opposition also know that the caretaker prime minister will be able to run the country. The interim prime minister can also hold the national flood disaster management meeting,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Zahid also claimed that the opposition parties were using the flood as an excuse to delay GE15 because they were afraid that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) will have the upper hand in the polls.