Zahid confident BN can win all 12 seats in Selangor

TELOK PANGLIMA GARANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) is confident the party can win all 12 seats it will contest in Selangor in Saturday’s (Aug 12) state polls.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said this is based on the growing support received by the parties under the Unity Government.

“In terms of support from non-Malay voters, I see that their support given is very strong while that among the Malay voters may be divided.

“However, if that is the situation, that is between Malay and non-Malay voters, it will favour candidates from (parties in) the Madani Government that is represented by BN,” he told the media after attending a programme with the community involving the BN candidate for the Sijangkang state constituency, Mohd Al-Hafizi Abu Bakar, in Sijangkang today.

He said this when commenting on the statement of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who expects the PH-BN alliance to be able to win 38 to 40 seats out of the 56 state seats to be contested, with BN seen as being capable of capturing more than six seats.

“That is his analysis and from the findings of studies, but in our opinion, we have a good potential to win the 12 seats we are contesting in Selangor,” said Ahmad Zahid.

As for the confidence in the BN candidate for the Sijangkang constituency, he said Mohd Al-Hafizi is seen as a young candidate and the best alternative compared to Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi, who has also held the Sijangkang seat for three terms

“In Sijangkang, we will be up against a personality who is quite a strong character because he is not only a state assemblyman but also the Kuala Langat Member of Parliament.

“However, within his party, there is already a dispute about his authority and, following that, we have prepared the best alternative, that is a young man who is qualified and also a top figure in youth associations. So, I am confident he can give a good fight en route to winning that constituency,” he said.

On Saturday (Aug 12), a total of 3,747,057 registered voters will cast their ballots to choose 56 assemblymen out of 147 candidates contesting in the Selangor polls, which will be held simultaneously with the state elections in Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan. -Bernama