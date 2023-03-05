Zahid congratulates two MARA-sponsored students for outstanding ACCA achievements

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has congratulated two MARA-sponsored students, Julea Qiestyna Abu Zar and Danish Zafran Bazam for achieving outstanding results in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examinations.

Julea Qiestyna, who is an ACCA Foundation in Accountancy (FIA) student at the Perak branch of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Faculty of Accounting, obtained the highest score in Malaysia and the second highest in the world for the Recording Financial Transactions (FA1) examination paper for the March session.

Meanwhile, Danish Zafran, who is a student of UiTM Shah Alam, is the Top ACCA Prize Winner after getting first place at the national level and third place in the world in the Performance Management exam paper also in March.

“Congratulations to the two MARA-sponsored students for being crowned ACCA World Prize Winners.

“May their success be an inspiration to all other MARA-sponsored students. All the best,” he posted on Facebook today. - Bernama