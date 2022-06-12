Zahid: Defend and maintain unity govt to make Malaysia great

KULIM: ‘The grand coalition’ in the Unity Government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) together with several other component parties should be defended and maintained, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this coalition of political parties should be maintained for more than one term to make Malaysia great.

“InsyaAllah (God willing) this cooperation is not just for five years, for 10 years, for 15 years (but longer), based on our sincerity to work together as one team, ‘the grand coalition’.

“The parties have come together to build a more glorious nation, and I am confident that if this trend can be defended and the union and unity preserved, InsyaAllah Malaysia will be greater,“ he added.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister, was speaking at the Ayuh Malaysia mega ceramah for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said he believed that under the Unity Government, Malaysia’s economy would become stronger, helping to overcome the cost of living problem and give foreign investors confidence to invest in the country.

He said if the vote of confidence on the Prime Minister was approved in Parliament later, the Unity Government supported by all races would become the strongest administration in the country’s history.

“New politics is not about race or religion. New politics in Malaysia needs a new political landscape where (people of) all races, all religions and all cultures are united as Malaysians,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid urged voters in Padang Serai to vote for PH candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak on polling day on Wednesday (Dec 7) to ensure that the MP here is on the same page as the federal government.

Also present at the ceramah were PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli, PH secretary-general and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as well as state PH and BN leaders.

BN candidate Datuk C. Sivaraj has withdrawn from the six-cornered contest and pledged support for Dr Mohamad Sofee. - Bernama