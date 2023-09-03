Zahid denies claims of outside interference in RoS’ decision

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) has refuted claims that there had been external interference in the Registrar of Societies (RoS) decision to give the party an exemption on the resolution to have the top two posts uncontested in the party elections.

He said the claims by certain quarters, including several former Umno leaders, were their own personal views, adding that those dissatisfied with the decision can take the matter to court.

“No outside interference. The motion (to have the president and deputy president’s posts uncontested) was scrutinised by the permanent chairman and complied with all regulations of the 2022 Umno general assembly as well as the party constitution.

“It should be known that the highest body in Umno is the Umno General Assembly, and the decision was accepted by more than 95 per cent of the delegates.

“But we still acknowledge the complaints (on the matter) from the two Umno members and provided all feedback needed to the RoS,” he told a media conference at the Parliament lobby today.

In that regard, he said it was not a form of intervention by an outside party, but rather provisions under the Societies Act 1966 which, among other things, states that the RoS needs to give legitimacy to a decision.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid also thanked those who had nothing to do with Umno, but who still showed a keen interest in the party’s internal affairs by raising the issue in the Dewan Rakyat session.

“This only shows that although Umno was considered a party sidelined in the last general election and lacking potential in the upcoming state elections, the interest shown by non-Umno figures proves that the party will continue to play a role in the country’s political landscape,” he said. - Bernama