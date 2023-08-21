Zahid denies talk of seven BN MPs vacating seats

SHAH ALAM: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today dismissed rumours that seven Barisan Nasional (BN) members of parliament are vacating their seats.

The BN chairman said this was just a rumour as BN MPs are tied as they have signed a cooperation pact earlier.

“Most importantly, if they want to make any political move they need to wait until the end of the term. They should also think of the mandate. In addition, appointment letters issued to them were to represent the party, not themselves.

“They have signed the agreement and made the pledge before me,“ he said when asked to comment on Umno Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s video in which he claimed that seven MPs from Johor, Pahang, Sabah and the northern peninsula were vacating their seats.

He said this at the closing of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Madani Ride convoy at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali and Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

On the Pelangai state seat now vacant, Ahmad Zahid said he had discussed the matter with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“We have studied the results in the last general election (GE)and we feel there must be continuity in the development of the Pelangai constituency area,” he said.

The Pelangai seat was declared vacant following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Seri Johari Harun, in a plane crash on Guthrie Highway in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, on Aug 17.

The Election Commission in a statement today informed that a special meeting would be held this Thursday to discuss the by-election for the seat. -Bernama