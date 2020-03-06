Zahid denies Umno eyeing DPM post

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today denied that the party is aiming for the post of deputy prime minister.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said the coalition had submitted the names of several BN Members of Parliament to new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration for Cabinet posts.

“However, it is the prime minister’s prerogative to decide who to appoint based on certain considerations according to the list provided by Umno and BN,“ he told reporters after his graft trial at the High Court here.

Ahmad Zahid, a former deputy prime minister, is facing 47 charges with 12 of them for criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering, involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Muhyiddin, in his Prime Minister special address entitled “Rayuan Kepada Rakyat Malaysia” (An Appeal to Malaysians) on Monday, had pledged to appoint Cabinet members from among individuals who are clean and of integrity and calibre. — Bernama